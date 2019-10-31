Larnge quantity of fireworks seized in Ballyclare

Police have seized a large quantity of fireworks in Ballyclare, Co Antrim.

It follows a joint operation between Carrickfergus and Newtownabbey PSNI teams.

A PSNI Newtownabbey spokesperson said: “ We have been putting it out there over the last few weeks that we believed some members of our communities were buying fireworks in bulk and selling them on to local residents.

“We have been asking for your support, give us the information and we will do the rest. Criminals don’t use our boundaries and on this occasion a great result from Carrickfergus Neighbourhood Policing Team working with Newtownabbey Neighbourhood Policing Team in the background resulted in taking a large quantity of fireworks from just across the boundary in the Ballyclare area.

“Many of these fireworks would have ended up in the Ballyclare area being used in anti-social behaviour and perhaps further afield.”