Police are investigating a report of people shining a laser pen at motorists in Carrickfergus last night.

Detailing the incident on Friday, January 12, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police have received a report of persons shining a laser pen at passing motorists in Carrickfergus this evening.

“Not only is this very dangerous, but it will leave you in a pair of police issued bracelets and a stay in custody before explaining yourself to the Judge in court.”