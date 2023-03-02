LATEST: Blaze causing 'considerable damage' of up to 11 vehicles 'may have started deliberately'

This morning motorists and pedestrians were told that they are now able to resume using the Glenburn Road area of Newtownards – where ‘a number of vehicles’ had been on fire.

A PSNI statement issued this morning revealed that it is thought “the blaze, which significantly damaged 11 vehicles, may have been started deliberately”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement adds that officers would like to hear from witnesses or anyone with information.

They can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 2025 01/03/23.

Information can also be provided via www.psni.police.uk/makeareportor by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last night the route had been closed to traffic and according to a PSNI statement ‘there are closures in place at both ends of the road’.

A statement issued by the PSNI last night adds that ‘police are currently in attendance together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service’.

Glenburn Road - Google maps.jpeg

‘Please avoid the area if you can,’ it adds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad