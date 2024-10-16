Blurred figures of people with medical uniforms in hospital corridor

Police are currently investigating of a report of a shooting at a house in the Mettican Road area of Garvagh.

Detective Chief Inspector O’Loan said: “Detectives are investigating a report of an aggravated burglary shortly before 9pm yesterday, Tuesday 15th October.

“It was reported that two men at the property were attacked by a number of suspects, wearing balaclavas.

"One victim has sustained a number of gunshot wounds to his arms and legs.

“The two injured parties were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

"The victim of the shooting has serious and potentially life changing injuries.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information which might assist us or who noticed anything suspicious, to call 101, and quote reference number 1668 of 15/10/24.”

In a statement, SDLP East Derry MLA Cara Hunter said the victim had sustained serious and potentially life-changing injuries after being shot in the arms and legs.

And another man sustained injuries in the attack.

She said: “This is incredibly sinister, two men have been left in hospital after being attacked by masked men during what is thought to be a burglary, with one having serious and potentially life-changing injuries.

"This must have been a terrifying experience.

"The use of a gun in this incident is highly concerning and will shock people in this area.

" My thoughts are with the victims who I hope will make a full and quick recovery.

