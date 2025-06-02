The owner of an historic pub hit by a ‘deliberate’ fire has told of his devastation.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a report of a fire in Larne on Sunday, 2nd June.

PSNI Sergeant Allen said: “We received a report at around 2:50am of a fire at a commercial premises in the Browndod Road area.

"Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who worked to extinguish the blaze.

"Enquiries are ongoing and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate.”

The pub and restaurant burned in the early hours of the morning was ‘Sixty Six’ which was formerly known as Billy Andy's.

Posting on social media, the man behind the business, Eamon McAuley, spoke of his devastation that his business has been gutted.

"I get this information in the middle of the night that my business is on fire, I’m gutted and shaken atm..,” he posted.

He added that he is "very glad that no one was hurt or trapped inside”.

"I would like to thank all the loyal customers and staff for getting me through the past couple off years, and I give my sincerest apologies to anyone who has functions /weddings / accommodation booked, we will help you in every way we can to find new venues etc etc,” he added.

"I’m sure there will be a lot of talk and many of a made up story.. but talk is cheap!!

"My business wasn’t.

"Eamon”.

Earlier, posting on social media, the new team at Sixty Six said: "Our premises will be closed for the foreseeable future. We will be calling customers today to speak with them. You can contact us on our Facebook page or by emailing [email protected]."

They say on their page ‘Our restaurant combines the idyllic surroundings of the Antrim countryside with the highest calibre of gastronomy.

‘Peat fires, low ceilings, and a fine selection of beers and whiskies, Billy Andy's remains true to its historic roots’.

Seven fire appliances and an aerial support unit attended the scene, and the blaze was extinguished by 8am.

Speaking on social media, the UUP’s Roy Beggs said: ‘Sad loss of local Restaurant & B&B through fire damage.

‘With Sixty Six's (Billy Andy's) roof gone & building gutted, it will take many months to repair.’

Police are also asking ‘anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 103 of 02/06/25’.