LATEST | Police arrest second N.I. man (48) in connection with 39 dead people discovered in lorry container

A second man from Northern Ireland was arrested by police investigating the discovery of 39 dead bodies inside a refrigerated lorry container in Grays, Essex.

Deputy Chief Constable of Essex Police, Pippa Mills confirmed the second man from Northern Ireland was arrested at Stansted Airport on Friday.

“A 48 year-old man from Northern Ireland was arrested at Stansted Airport earlier today on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and on suspicion of manslaughter.

“It follows the arrests of a 38 year-old man and a 38 year-old woman from Warrington during warrants executed in Cheshire overnight.

“They are currently in custody also on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and on suspicion of manslaughter.”

The family of a missing 26 year-old Vietnamese woman believe she sent a text message to her mother from inside the refrigerated trailer discovered in Essex in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills speaks to the media during a press conference at Grays Police Station in Essex after the bodies of 39 people were found inside a lorry in the Waterglade Industrial Park during the early hours of Wednesday morning. (Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

The family of Pham Thi Tra My believe she sent the message in her final moments.

“I’m sorry mum," wrote Pham Thi Tra My.

"My journey abroad hasn’t succeeded.

"Mum, I love you so much!

The family of Pham Thi Tra My fear she may be among the 39 people found dead in a refrigerated trailer in Essex earlier this week. (Photo: Twitter)

"I’m dying because I can’t breathe... I’m from Nghen, Can Loc, Ha Tinh, Vietnam... I am sorry, mum.”

Pham Thi Tra My's account has not been activated since Wednesday.

Tra My's brother, Pham Ngoc Tuan, told the BBC they had paid people smugglers £30,000 to get Tra My into the U.K.

The message was sent four hours before paramedics discovered 39 dead men and women in a refrigerated trailer attached to a lorry in an industrial estate in Grays, Essex.

The container lorry where 39 people were found dead inside leaves Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, heading towards Tilbury Docks under police escort. (Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

Police initially said they believed all 39 people to be Chinese nationals however Essex Police said "as our investigations continue, the picture may change regarding identification".

An official from within the Vietnamese embassy in London has confirmed that they have been in contact with Essex Police.

Police investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of 39 dead men and women made two more arrests on Friday afternoon.

It is believed the man and woman, both aged 38, were arrested in the Warrington area on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people, and on suspicion of 39 counts of manslaughter.

London based immigration adviser, Bobby Chan, from the Min Quan Legal Centre told Channel 4 News on Thursday evening.

"The snake-head will paint a very lovely picture of life in this country," said Mr. Chan.

The Port of Tilbury where the bodies of the 39 people found inside a lorry in Essex are to be collected from to be transported to Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. (Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire)

'Snake-head' is a Chinese term for gangs who specialise in human trafficking.

"The snake-head will be the local people in China encouraging people to go.

"The snake-head tells people in China that there is amnesty for all illegal immigrants in the United Kingdom - the snake-head does this to convince people to go."

On Thursday, an Irish company confirmed to RTE that they are the owners of the trailer in which 39 dead men and women from China were found in Essex on Wednesday.

Global Trailer Rentals Ltd (GTR) told RTE the trailer was leased on October 15 from a lorry yard in Co. Monaghan for a rate of €275 per week.

GTR also told RTE that they have contacted Essex Police and have provided them with information on the individual and company who leased the trailer from them.

RTE News said they would provide all tracking system data to the police.

The directors of GTR said they were "shellshocked" and "gutted" when they heard what happened to the 39 men and women.

Essex Police confirmed the tractor unit (cab) entered the U.K. via Holyhead after travelling on board a ferry from Dublin on Sunday October 20.

The lorry then collected the trailer, which had travelled from Zeebrugge in Belgium, at the port of Purfleet at around 12:30am on October 23.

The tractor unit and trailer left the port shortly after 1.05am.

The container and the 39 dead people were first reported to police by the East of England Ambulance Service at 1:40am

"We want to be clear – we have not speculated about the identity of this man, and we will not do so," said Essex Police on Thursday morning.

"We can confirm that three properties in County Armagh have been searched in connection with our investigation," they added.

The vehicle driver, named in reports as Mo Robinson from Portadown in Co Armagh, Northern Ireland, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

There was no answer at the Co Armagh home of Mr Robinson on Wednesday evening.

The PSNI is supporting Essex Police as they carry out the murder investigation.

Initial reports suggested the lorry entered the U.K. via Rosslare in the Republic of Ireland however detectives now believe the trailer was transported from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet at 12:30am on Wednesday.

The tractor unit, which is registered to a company in Bulgaria, is thought to have been driven from Northern Ireland to Holyhead in Wales before arriving in Purfleet.

The tractor unit and container left Purfleet at 1:05am.

A 25 year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

All 39 people found dead in a lorry container in Essex are believed to be Chinese nationals.

Floral tributes at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, after 39 bodies were found inside a lorry on the industrial estate. (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

Police activity at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, after 39 bodies were found inside a lorry on the industrial estate. (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)