LATEST | Police given additional 24 hours to question N.I. man arrested on suspicion of murder of 39 Chinese nationals found in lorry container

A 25 year-old Northern Ireland man arrested on suspicion of murder after the bodies of 39 Chinese men and women were discovered in a lorry container remains in police custody.

Essex Police confirmed the tractor unit entered the U.K. via Holyhead after travelling on board a ferry from Dublin on Sunday October 20.

The lorry then collected the trailer, which had travelled from Zeebrugge in Belgium, at the port of Purfleet at around 12:30am on October 23.

The tractor unit and trailer left the port shortly after 1.05am.

The container and the 39 dead people were first reported to police by the East of England Ambulance Service at 1:40am

"We want to be clear – we have not speculated about the identity of this man, and we will not do so," said Essex Police on Thursday morning.

The container lorry where 39 people were found dead inside leaves Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, heading towards Tilbury Docks under police escort. (Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

"We can confirm that three properties in County Armagh have been searched in connection with our investigation," they added.

Police confirmed all 39 men and women found in the lorry container were Chinese nationals.

It has been reported that 31 of the dead were men and eight were women.

The vehicle driver, named in reports as Mo Robinson from Portadown in Co Armagh, Northern Ireland, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

The container lorry where 39 people were found dead inside leaves Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, heading towards Tilbury Docks under police escort. (Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

There was no answer at the Co Armagh home of Mr Robinson on Wednesday evening.

The PSNI are supporting Essex Police as they carry out the murder investigation.

Initial reports suggested the lorry entered the U.K. via Rosslare in the Republic of Ireland however detectives now believe the trailer was transported from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet at 12:30am on Wednesday.

The tractor unit, which is registered to a company in Bulgaria, is thought to have been driven from Northern Ireland to Holyhead in Wales before arriving in Purfleet.

All 39 people found dead in a lorry container in Essex are believed to be Chinese nationals.

The tractor unit and container left Purfleet at 1:05am.

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon confirming the precise location in Bulgaria where the lorry is registered.

"The Scania truck was registered in Varna (on the east coast of Bulgaria) under the name of a company owned by an Irish citizen.

"The driver of the truck is from Northern Ireland, UK, has been arrested and is being questioned on the case by the British police."

The Ministry added: "The truck was found earlier this morning in a parking lot in the British city of Grays.

"The bodies of 39 adults have not yet been identified, but police said that it is highly unlikely that they are Bulgarians."

Essex Police moved the lorry to a secure location on Wednesday evening. (Photo: P.A. Wire)

Essex Police Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said it will take time to identify all 39 victims.

"This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives. Our enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened.

"We are in the process of identifying the victims, however I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process," he said.

"We have arrested the lorry driver in connection with the incident who remains in police custody as our enquiries continue."

DUP leader and MLA, Arlene Foster, described the incident as "horrifying news".

"Horrifying news coming from Essex this morning," said Mrs. Foster.

"Thinking of those who have impacted and their families during such a distressing time," she added.

British Home Secretary, Priti Patel, described the incident as "utterly tragic".

"Shocked and saddened by this utterly tragic incident in Grays," said Home Secretary Patel.

"Essex Police has arrested an individual and we must give them the space to conduct their investigations," she added.

The local M.P., Jackie Doyle-Price (Conservative), described the incident as "sickening".

"Sickening news of 39 people found dead in a container in Grays.

"People trafficking is a vile and dangerous business.

"This is a big investigation for @EssexPoliceUK

"Lets hope they bring these murderers to justice," she tweeted.

The container lorry where 39 people were found dead inside leaves Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, heading towards Tilbury Docks under police escort. (Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

Police activity at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, after 39 bodies were found inside a lorry on the industrial estate. (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

A police officer stands guard near the lorry found to be containing 39 dead bodies. (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

Essex Police believe the lorry was driven from Bulgaria into the United Kingdom via Holyhead on Saturday. (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

The 39 bodies were discovered in a lorry container in an industrial estate in Grays, Essex on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Google Earth)