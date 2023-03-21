LATEST: PSNI confirm they have launched a murder enquiry into the death of a 37-year-old woman in Portadown

A statement just released said that Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Portadown.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: "Police received a report of a house fire in the Church Street area of Portadown at around 2.15am this morning, Tuesday 21st March.

"Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"Sadly, a 37-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We have now launched a murder investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

"A number of residents have been evacuated from their homes in the area due to the fire.

"Church Road is currently closed to motorists and pedestrians and we would ask that the public avoid the area at this time.

“Our investigation continues, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything untoward, to please get in touch. Likewise, if you have captured dash cam footage, please contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 92 of 21/03/23.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Earlier on social media DUP MP Carla Lockhart said: “Very sad news this morning coming from Portadown.

"The investigation into the incident is at a very early stage and I would urge everyone to allow for the investigation to take place without getting into speculation or putting details on Facebook.

The scene on Church Street in Portadown where police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a womanPSNI Forensic offices pictured at the scene.

"As a result of the major fire and the death, Church Street in Portadown will remain closed for the duration of the day.

"Thank you to our emergency services including our local fire fighters and all those who responded to the incident.

"I will be continuing to liaise with the PSNI throughout the course of the day.”

Another post on social media from Ulster Unionist Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Councillors and Doug Beattie MC MLA added: “Terrible news coming from Portadown this morning-dreadfully sad to awake to...

"Sad, sad news & an ongoing investigation.

"Be mindful of traffic diversions etc as police work to investigate!”

Portadown Sinn Féin Councillor Paul Duffy also condemned the murder of a woman in Portadown and expressed his deepest sympathies and that of the community to the family and friends of the deceased.

The woman’s body was found following a house fire in Church Street in the town.

"Once again, another woman meets a violent death, this murder adds to a long and depressing list of such attacks against women,” he said.

"As a society we must all collectively do more to end violence against women.

The scene on Church Street in Portadown where police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman.

