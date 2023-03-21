LATEST: Shock and sympathy as PSNI investigation into the death of a woman in Portadown continues

A statement from the PSNI issued during the night adds that ‘an update will follow in due course’.

On social media DUP MP Carla Lockhart said: “Very sad news this morning coming from Portadown.

"The investigation into the incident is at a very early stage and I would urge everyone to allow for the investigation to take place without getting into speculation or putting details on Facebook.

"As a result of the major fire and the death, Church Street in Portadown will remain closed for the duration of the day.

"Thank you to our emergency services including our local fire fighters and all those who responded to the incident.

"I will be continuing to liaise with the PSNI throughout the course of the day.”

Another post on social media from Ulster Unionist Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Councillors and Doug Beattie MC MLA added: “Terrible news coming from Portadown this morning-dreadfully sad to awake to...

"Sad, sad news & an ongoing investigation.

"Be mindful of traffic diversions etc as police work to investigate!”

Portadown Sinn Féin Councillor Paul Duffy also has expressed his shock and sadness at the death of a woman following a house fire in Church Street in the town.Cllr Duffy said: “The news of this woman’s death has shocked the town and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.

“A police investigation into the circumstances of this tragic death is ongoing, and I would call for anyone with information which would assist police enquiries to come forward.”

The scene on Church Street in Portadown where police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman.

