LATEST | This is the 25 year-old NI man arrested on suspicion of murder after 39 dead bodies found in lorry container

The 25 year-old Northern Ireland man arrested on suspicion of murder after 39 dead bodies were discovered in a lorry container in England has been named locally.

The vehicle driver, named in reports as Mo Robinson from Portadown in Co Armagh, Northern Ireland, is being held by Essex police on suspicion of murder.

Several pictures on his Facebook profile match those of the vehicle at the centre of the investigation in Grays.

Police officers in Northern Ireland undertook two search operations in Co Armagh on Wednesday night linked to the investigation.

There was no answer at the Co Armagh home of Mr Robinson on Wednesday evening.

Initial reports suggested the lorry entered the U.K. via Rosslare in the Republic of Ireland however detectives now believe the trailer was transported from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet at 12:30am on Wednesday.

Local police have confirmed the name of the driver as 25 year-old Mo Robinson from

The tractor unit, which is registered to a company in Bulgaria, is thought to have been driven from Northern Ireland to Holyhead in Wales before arriving in Purfleet.

The tractor unit and container left Purfleet at 1:05am.

Police officers were made aware of the 39 dead bodies when ambulance staff made the grim discovery 30 minutes later in Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays.

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon confirming the precise location in Bulgaria where the lorry is registered.

The container lorry where 39 people were found dead inside leaves Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, heading towards Tilbury Docks under police escort. (Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

"The Scania truck was registered in Varna (on the east coast of Bulgaria) under the name of a company owned by an Irish citizen.

"The driver of the truck is from Northern Ireland, UK, has been arrested and is being questioned on the case by the British police."

The Minstry added: "The truck was found earlier this morning in a parking lot in the British city of Grays.

"The bodies of 38 adults and a teenager have not yet been identified, but police said that it is highly unlikely that they are Bulgarians."

Police activity at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, after 39 bodies were found inside a lorry on the industrial estate. (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

The PSNI has also confirmed that it is supporting Essex Police as it carries out a murder investigation.

Essex Police said: “Emergency services arrived but sadly, 39 people were pronounced dead at the scene.

”Early indications suggest 38 are adults and one aged in their teens.

"A 25-year-old-man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder."

Essex Police Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said it will take time to identify all 39 victims.

"This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives. Our enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened.

A police officer stands guard near the lorry found to be containing 39 dead bodies. (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

"We are in the process of identifying the victims, however I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process," he said.

"We believe the lorry is from Bulgaria and entered the country at Holyhead on Saturday 19 October and we are working closely with our partners to investigate.

"We have arrested the lorry driver in connection with the incident who remains in police custody as our enquiries continue. I appreciate this cordon is going to disrupt the activity of local businesses in the area and we will work to ensure that disruption is kept as short as possible. We are working with Thurrock Council to mitigate against any impact our investigation scene will have locally."

Road Haulage Association chief executive Richard Burnett said it was plausible the lorry reached Grays via the Republic of Ireland.

"It's highly unlikely that if this vehicle has come from Europe that it's been physically checked," he told PA.

"Because of the migrant issue at Dover and Calais, you've got far more checks that are taking place there. You've got heartbeat monitors, you've got dogs, you've got CO2. Those checks are done as you drive through.

"Cherbourg, because it's a low volume port, you probably won't have the same security measures that they have in Coquelles, Calais, for the high number of vehicles that are stepping through there and that's been one of the main migrant routes historically.

"If this is somebody trying to smuggle a significant number of people through then maybe Cherbourg has been picked because it's a little easier to get through."

DUP leader and MLA, Arlene Foster, described the incident as "horrifying news".

"Horrifying news coming from Essex this morning," said Mrs. Foster.

"Thinking of those who have impacted and their families during such a distressing time," she added.

British Home Secretary, Priti Patel, described the incident as "utterly tragic".

"Shocked and saddened by this utterly tragic incident in Grays," said Home Secretary Patel.

"Essex Police has arrested an individual and we must give them the space to conduct their investigations," she added.

The local M.P., Jackie Doyle-Price (Conservative), described the incident as "sickening".

"Sickening news of 39 people found dead in a container in Grays.

"People trafficking is a vile and dangerous business.

"This is a big investigation for @EssexPoliceUK

"Lets hope they bring these murderers to justice," she tweeted.

Essex Police believe the lorry was driven from Bulgaria into the United Kingdom via Holyhead on Saturday. (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

The 39 bodies were discovered in a lorry container in an industrial estate in Grays, Essex on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Google Earth)

Police activity at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, after 39 bodies were found inside a lorry container on the industrial estate. (Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire)