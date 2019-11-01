LATEST | Two arrested in Vietnam in connection with 39 Essex lorry deaths - detectives confirm they have spoken to on-the-run NI suspect on phone - Essex Police urge brothers to hand themselves in

Essex Police detectives investigating the discovery of 39 dead bodies in a refrigerated container in Grays, Essex last week have revealed they have spoken to one of the brothers from Northern Ireland wanted on suspicion of manslaughter.

Detective Chief Inspector, Daniel Stoten, arrived in Northern Ireland on Friday morning where he made a direct appeal to brothers Ronan (40) and Christopher Hughes (34).

DCI Stoten informed journalists at a press conference in Belfast that Essex Police had spoken to Ronan Hughes on the telephone.

The brothers were also encouraged by DCI Stoten to hand themselves in to the PSNI.

The brothers are both from County Armagh and are both wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking.

"Today I want to make a direct appeal. Ronan and Christopher hand yourself in to police. We need you both to come forward and assist us with this investigation," said DCI Stoten.

This is the lorry and container in which 39 dead bodies were discovered in Grays, Essex. (Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

"I would like to thank all those from communities in Northern Ireland and Ireland, along with those in the road haulage and shipping industries, who have come forward to share information and knowledge with us. You help has been invaluable.

"We know that you are as appalled as the rest of the world following the deaths of 39 people, whose bodies were found in a container which travelled from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Grays in Essex last week."

DCI Stoten added: "Finding Ronan and Christopher Hughes is crucial to our investigation and the sooner we can make this happen, the sooner we can get on with our enquires and bring those responsible for these tragic deaths to justice.

"The pair are known to have links to Northern Ireland and Ireland, as well as the road haulage and shipping industries and detectives urge anyone who has been in contact with them or has any information about where they are to get in contact with us.

Ronan Hughes (left) and Christopher Hughes. (Image issued by Essex Police)

"You may think your information is insignificant but even the smallest detail could be vital.

"Again I would like to express my thanks to all those who have already come forward and provided us with information," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or online to the UK Police Major Incident Public Reporting site.

Information can also be given 100 per cent anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org

Police activity at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, after 39 bodies were found inside a lorry container on the industrial estate. (Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

Yesterday, the PSNI acted upon information received and stopped a lorry believed to be connected to Ronan and Christopher Hughes.

The vehicle was subsequently seized.

No further arrests were made.

In a separate development on Friday, police in Vietnam confirmed they had arrested two people in connection with the 39 deaths and human trafficking.