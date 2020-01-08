Lawyers for ‘IS bride’ Lisa Smyth call for case to be dropped

The solicitor of alleged so-called Islamic State member Lisa Smith has asked for the terrorism charge against her to be dropped.

The Irish woman has been charged with membership of an unlawful organisation, under 2005 terror legislation.

The 37-year-old Co Louth woman, who is a former member of the Irish Defence Forces, appeared at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin yesterday.

Defence solicitor Peter Corrigan pleaded with the director of public prosecutions (DPP) to drop the case, saying there was not “a single piece of evidence” amounting to a charge.

Smith, who wore a hijab with her face visible in court, stood silently throughout the short hearing.

The court heard that the DPP has not yet completed the book of evidence as the case is “complicated and substantial”.

A prosecutor said the case involves information from outside the jurisdiction and that they have made a mutual assistance application to another country.

“The investigation is not yet complete – we will receive the file in the coming weeks,” the prosecutor added.

She also told Judge John Hughes that she expects there to be further charges.

Judge Hughes said he was consenting to the prosecution’s application, saying there is sufficient ground to merit the extension.

Judge Hughes adjourned the matter until a new hearing on March 4.