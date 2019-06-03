Lead stolen from Carnlough chapel roof

Police are appealing for information after a report of lead theft from the roof of St. John the Evangelist Church, at Bay Road, in Carnlough.

This is the latest in a spate of similar incidents.

PSNI Larne is also investigating attempted thefts of lead from the roof of St. Patrick’s, Cairncastle, between Sunday May 19 and Thursday May 23 and a previous incident at St. John the Evangelist Church.

On that occcasion, police said that “considerable damage was caused by thieves when they unsuccessfully tried to remove lead trim from around the perimeter of the church roof”.

Commenting on the most recent incident, Sergeant Lander said: “Sometime between midnight on Monday May 27 and shortly after 2.45pm, on Thursday May 30, it was reported that a quantity of lead had been stolen from a church in the area.

“Enquiries are ongoing and police are investigating a potential link between this incident and a report of an attempted theft from the church between 9pm on Tuesday 21st May and 6am on Wednesday 22nd May.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1095 30/5/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”