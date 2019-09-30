Lead stolen from roof of Carnlough church

Police are appealing for information following the report of the theft of lead from the roof of a church in Bay Road, Carnlough.

It is believed this theft occurred between Wednesday, 25 September and Thursday, 26 September.

Sergeant Alan Lowry said: “I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in and around this church during these dates or anyone who is offered lead for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact police at Larne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 458 28/09/19. “Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”