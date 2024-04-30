Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leah Sloan/McCrea was 5ft 3in tall, of medium build with blonde hair and blue eyes and was last known to be wearing jeans and a black and khaki half zip fleece.

She was 22.

She was last seen in the Pound Street area of Larne area on Thursday 25 April at around 1.30am.

Leah Sloan/McCrea was 'the sweetest most caring girl' said a friend after a tragic search outcome for the Larne teen.

Police first made an appeal for her whereabouts some four days later, on Monday at 5:30pm, saying they were growing "increasingly concerned" about the teenager.

They appealed for anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or other footage taken around the time of her last sighting, or anyone with any information that could assist police.

But tragically, less than three hours later, the PSNI announced that their search had ended with a tragic outcome.

A PSNI spokeswoman said on Monday evening: "Police and searchers looking for missing person Leah Sloan/McCrea have located a body in the Inver River in Larne. Formal identification will take place in due course and Leah’s family has been informed. We would thank everyone who assisted with the search for Leah."

It is understood no crime is suspected at this stage, but that a post-mortem examination will take place.

The tragic news about the end of the search prompted almost 800 comments on social media, of people expressing shock and heartbreak.

One close friend, who had appealed for people to come out and join the search party, paid a heartfelt tribute to Leah on social media, describing her as "the sweetest most caring girl".

In previous posts she had passionately appealed for help in finding her friend, saying friends and family were "worried sick and want to know she’s safe".

In a further post she added: "it doesn’t make sense.. this is very unlike Leah she’s a bubbly happy girl and would hate this attention".

However, the outcome was revealed to be tragic only a few hours later.

The friend then posted:"Thank you for everyone that helped [in the search] really appreciate it. It’s nice to see the town come together, just devastating with the outcome. She was the sweetest most caring girl ever, she was loved by so many people."

A spokesperson for Larne High said the entire school community was deeply saddened by the news about their former pupil.

"The entire Larne High School community is deeply saddened to learn of the death of former pupil Leah Sloan/McCrea," it said in a social media post.

"We send our deepest sympathies to her family and friends. Leah, you never were, nor never will be, forgotten by your teachers here at school. Rest easy darling girl."

One former teacher replied: "“So very sorry to hear this sad news. I taught Leah for three years before I retired in 2016. I was very fond of her. John and I send our deepest sympathies to her family and friends”.

A friend added: "I can’t believe you're gone Leah you were such a lovely kind hearted girl with a bright future and now you're gone RIP".

The PE department in the school added a further comment, with two broken heart symbols: "Rest in peace, Leah. Fondly remembered by all of us!"

Larne Football Club also offered their condolences to Leah's friends and family.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Leah Sloan/McCrea," it said in a post.