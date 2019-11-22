Legal action over loyalist internment to proceed next year

A legal action over claims that loyalists were interned at the height of the Troubles in Northern Ireland to “even up the score” will be heard next year.

More than 20 elderly Protestants are suing the UK state, alleging they were imprisoned without trial in an attempt to balance the number of Catholics being detained. A judge yesterday listed the lead case for trial in May at the High Court in Belfast.

The solicitor who represents most of the men taking the lawsuits welcomed the development. Kevin Winters said: “Resolution of conflict-related cases has taken an incredibly long time. Many of these people are now in their eighties, so it is important for them that there is some expedition.”

Claims have been brought against the Northern Ireland Office, PSNI, Ministry of Defence and Secretary of State by men from the so-called loyalist side of the community. East Belfast man Jim Wilson’s claim has been identified as a lead case. He was arrested in July 1973.