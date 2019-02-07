Liam Adams moved out of prison for end-of-life care

The paedophile brother of former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams has been moved out of prison to a medical facility for end-of-life care, it’s been reported.

Liam Adams was convicted in 2013 for raping his daughter.

A former youth worker, he was found guilty of a string of vile sexual assaults on his child Aine Dahlstrom — who waived her right to anonymity — when she was aged between four and nine in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Mrs Dahlstrom first brought the matter to police in 1987 but she did not pursue the matter fully at that stage, claiming that detectives were more interested to hear information about her famous uncle than about the allegations she was levelling against her father.

It would not be for another 20 years before she went to police again, after finding out that her father was working in a west Belfast youth club that her children attended.

Liam Adams was sentenced to 16 years in prison in November 2013, with a further two years to be served on probation.

The Irish News newspaper reports he has been moved to an outside medical facility for end-of-life care.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Prison Service said it does not comment on individuals