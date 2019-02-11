Life-size William of Orange and Oliver Cromwell statues stolen in 2011 found near derelict house

Four limestone statues stolen in 2011 have been recovered by police after they were discovered by a member of the public near a derelict house.

The statues, which also include two stone eagles mounted on 10 foot high pillars, were stolen from Charleville, Co. Cork in 2011.

The statues were stolen from Milltown Castle almost eight years ago. (Photo: Garda)

The statues were stolen from Milltown Castle on July 18, 2011.

The theft generated a lot of media interest at the time and an extensive Gardaí investigation was carried out but the stolen items were never found.

The four statues were discovered by a member of the public on Friday February 8 near a derelict outhouse on lands near Cratloe, Co. Clare.

The Gardaí were contacted and a local Garda remembered the original theft and connected the discovery of the property with the theft.

Gardaí recovered the four statues on Friday.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information about the theft or who has information about how the property ended up on lands in Co. Clare should contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450.