Lifesaving equipment stolen from outside NI shop - act shows 'total disregard for the safety of the community'

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of the theft of a defibrillator from outside a shop in the Glen Road, Belfast in the early hours of this morning.

Chief Inspector Gillian Kearney said: "Defibrillators, with 24/7 access, are situated outside stores in key areas to help in medical emergencies .

"Whoever thought it was socially acceptable to steal such an important piece of equipment has shown a total disregard for the safety of the community in west Belfast.

"I would ask anyone who witnessed this incident or who has information that could lead to the recovery of the defibrillator to contact police at Woodbourne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 818 26/01/20.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”