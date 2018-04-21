Lisa Gow’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by community support after ‘terrible tragedy’

The family of Lisa Gow have said they are “overwhelmed” by support from across the community since the Belfast woman died after being knocked down by a car on Thursday,

The mother-of-two died after being struck by a stolen vehicle on Thursday morning on Belfast’s Ballysillan Road.

Floral tributes to Lisa Gow (left) in Ballysillian

In a statement released on Saturday by DUP Councillor Dale Pankhurst, Ms Gow’s family described her death as “a terrible tragedy”.

“Lisa was a loving, caring and devoted mother to her two children, Olivia aged eight, and Riley aged five, along with her partner, John. She was a daughter and a sister who was full of joy, full of energy, and full of love for her family and friends.”

Lisa’s family said her life had been “tragically cut short”, “costing our family a daughter, a sister, an auntie, and most of all, a mummy”.

“We are overwhelmed by the response and the caring nature of the community, who in spite of this terrible tragedy, rallied around us, sending messages of support and tributes from right across the community: from Ballysillan to Ardoyne to Highfield and west Belfast.

“We are also deeply humbled by the financial donations from members of the public in order to help us and the floral tributes at the site of the tragedy on the Ballysillan Road,” the statement said.

Martin Nelson (39), from Ardoyne, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving while disqualified and without insurance. He is further charged with burglary, aggravated vehicle theft, and taking and driving a motor vehicle away. He was remanded in custody on Friday.

The Police Ombudsman is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In a statement on Friday evening, a spokesman for the Police Ombudsman’s Office said its investigators had established that a police vehicle had been in pursuit of the stolen car when it crashed on the Ballysillan Road, killing Ms Gow.

The family have requested privacy for the days ahead.

Ms Gow’s funeral will be held in St Andrew’s Church, Forthriver Road at 1.30pm with a service at Roselawn Crematorium at 3.30pm on Tuesday