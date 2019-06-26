Lisburn gun murder: Detectives arrest two men and raid properties

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Paul Smyth in Lisburn last weekend have arrested two men on suspicion of murder.

The 50-year-old was found in the living room of his home at around 8:45pm last Friday night, 21 June.

He had been shot.

Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw, the senior investigating officer, said: “On Tuesday June 25 we arrested two men, aged 29 and 32-years-old, in the Lisburn area on suspicion of murder.

“They both remain in custody at this time.

“We also conducted searches at properties in the Lisburn area and seized a number of items which were taken away for forensic examination.”

Detective Chief Inspector Shaw renewed the appeal for information and urged anyone who believes they could assist the investigation to call police, stating: “If you have information which could help us bring those responsible for Paul’s murder to justice, please pick up the phone and call us on 101. Or alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”