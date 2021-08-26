Lisburn man Sean Brown (43) accused of stealing £4,000 from Lavery’s pub off Belfast’s Shaftesbury Square

Sean Brown is charged with carrying out a burglary last year at Lavery’s Bar on Bradbury Place.

The 43-year-old, of Flush Park in western Lisburn, appeared remotely at Belfast Magistrates’ Court for a preliminary enquiry into the case.

He is accused of entering Lavery’s as a trespasser on October 27, and stealing £4,000 in cash, an assortment of bank cards and mobile phones.

Brown, who is currently in custody, confirmed that he understood the charge.

He declined to give evidence or call any witnesses at this stage in the proceedings.

Defence representatives did not contest prosecution submissions that he has a prima facie case to answer.

Deputy District Judge Liam McNally then granted an application to have Brown returned for Crown Court trial.

He told the accused: “You will be notified of a date for your arraignment. You will be returned in custody in the meantime.”

