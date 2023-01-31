The DUP peer was just one of many lords having their say on the bill – formally called the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill – as it makes its way through parliament tonight.

At its heart, the bill seeks to create an amnesty for Troubles-era crimes.

It was drawn up by Tory figures in the wake of concern among the party ranks about the prosecution of old soldiers for alleged crimes carried out during their tours of duty in Northern Ireland.

Nigel Dodds in the House of Lords, 31-01-23

The amnesty would apply to all parties to the Troubles though, meaning paramilitaries would be the main beneficiaries.

As it stands, the bill calls for the setting up of an Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

This body “must grant a person immunity from prosecution” if the following conditions are met:

That person has requested the ICRIR to grant them immunity;

And an ‘immunity requests panel’ is satisfied that they have given an account of their role in the Troubles which is “true to the best of [their] knowledge and belief”.

Much of the debate so far this evening has centred on how to make sure the ICRIR is both independent of government influence, and is staffed by people who are sufficiently clued-in about the Troubles.

DUP peer Lord McCrea said that the independence of commissioners “must I agree be at the heart of any body".

"But how do we interpret the word ‘independent’?” he asked.

"Because the truth of the matter is that many outside Northern Ireland have little or no concept of what has happened in Northern Ireland over the past 50 years.”

Fellow DUP man Lord Dodds told the Lords that as far as victims and survivors are concerned, “whilst we discuss these amendments, and we debate independence and appointments and all of that… no matter what improvements we make to this bill, it is in their view – and certainly in my view and in our view – irredeemable in its fundamental aspects as a piece of legislation”.

He added “it cannot be right to have at the heart of government policy, and a piece of government legislation, the idea of immunity from prosecution [for] those who have committed crimes in the UK”.

The debate is ongoing.

