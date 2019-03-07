LIVE: 'This is a tragedy' say P.S.N.I. about deaths of man, woman and teenage girl in Newry

The P.S.N.I. has described as a "tragedy" an incident in which a man, a woman and a teenage girl lost their lives in Newry.

A forensics officer at the scene of where the three bodies were discovered earlier today. (Photo: Presseye)

