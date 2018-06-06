Locals fundraising to help German couple whose motorcycle was destroyed by arsonists

People living in Northern Ireland have launched a fundraising page to help two German tourists whose motorcycle was stolen and set on fire.

The custom made BMW motorcycle was worth more than £15,000.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the Clifton Park Avenue area of North Belfast.

A resident alerted police when they saw four youths attempting to steal a motorcycle with a side-car combination.

The PSNI attended the scene a short time later but were unable to locate the vehicle.

The police then received another call a few hours later from a member of the public who discovered the motorcycle burnt out in the Victoria Parade area of New Lodge.

The couple were spending their first night of what was to be a month long holiday in Northern Ireland when their motorcycle was destroyed.

The fundraising page was set-up by Let Youth Lead Youth Taking Action Committee.

A target of £1,000 has been set and at the time of publishing almost £500 had been raised.

"We are in complete and utter disgust as it has forced them to move away from where they are staying and left them financially struggling and extremely upset," reads the fundraising page.

"We spoke to the couple and got their email address to keep in contact with them. Out of kindness and outrage of the news we would like to try and raise money to help financially support them with their travels around the North and pay them back for this outrageous arson attack."

Visit the JustGiving.com page for more information.