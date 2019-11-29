London Bridge: Man shot dead at scene - vest worn by suspect was 'hoax device' - a number of people stabbed

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu has confirmed one man was shot dead during an incident on London Bridge on Friday afternoon. has confirmed a "number of people have been stabbed" during a terror related incident on London Bridge on Friday.

Mr. Basu made the announcement during a press conference outside Scotland Yard shortly before 4:30pm.

Mr. Basu also said a vest worn by a suspect was a hoax device and whilst investigators are treating the incident as terror related they are keeping an open mind about the motive.

The Met Police also confirmed "a number of people" had been stabbed during the incident.

The Met Police tweeted shortly before 4:00pm: "A number of people have been stabbed. We will provide further information when possible."

Various social media users have reported hearing gunshots from London Bridge.

Police at the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London.(Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

One video shows what appears to be police pulling equipment out of a vehicle nearby.

Those in the video can be heard saying: "They've actually got guns out. They've got the guns out."

BBC correspondent John McManus told BBC News that he had heard several gun shots on London Bridge.

"Just a few minutes ago I was walking across London Bridge on the south bank to the north bank of the bridge," he said.

The emergency services pictured at the scene of the incident. (Photo: PA Wire)

"There appeared to be a fight going on on the other side of the bridge, with several men attacking one man."

Political commentator Owen Jones tweeted: "I'm near London Bridge, looks like a bad incident - people running, police yelling 'keep moving', lots of emergency services, area cordoned off. Stay safe everyone."

"Police then quickly arrived, including armed police, and then a number of shots were fired at this man," Mr McManus told BBC News.

"Police have now cleared the bridge, everybody has been told to move back and now on the northern side of the bridge, but there are more shots going on.

An armed police officer at the scene of the incident on London Bridge. (Photo: PA Wire)

"I can't see what's happening now because we've been moved out of the way but there are shots going on, and you probably hear the police sounds as well.

"Everybody has cleared the area, the entire bridge has been moved, and right on the northern part of the bridge, right up until quite near the Bank of England, is being cleared."

Footage posted from inside a passing bus showed armed police pointing guns at a person who appeared to be lying still on the pavement.

The video was posted by Twitter user Amanda Hunter, who wrote: "Someone just shot on London Bridge."

London Ambulance Service said it had declared a major incident.

A statement on Twitter said: "We have now declared a major incident and have a number of crews at the scene in London Bridge. We will share more information as soon as we have it."

People flee the incident on London Bridge. (Photo: PA Wire)

Another video filmed from a nearby bus showed the apparent suspect being shot as he lay on the ground. Another man in a suit and jacket could be seen running from him, having retrieved a large knife.

After at least two shots were heard, passengers could be heard screaming, with one shouting: "What the f***, they've killed him."

A video has emerged showing police officers aiming guns at a white lorry that jackknifed across London Bridge.

The footage shows several officers surrounding the vehicle before moving to the rear to check its container.

London buses can be seen either side of the lorry while three police cars are parked next to it on the bridge.

Witness Amanda Hunter, who was on a bus across the bridge when she heard shots fired, told BBC News: "(The bus) all of a sudden stopped and there was commotion and looked out the window and I just saw these three police officers going over to a man.

"It seemed like there was something in his hand, I'm not 100% sure, but then one of the police officers shot him.

"We were stopped on a bus for only a minute or a minute-and-a-half, and then we were able to safely get off the bridge."