Londonderry man sentenced over shotgun discovery

A Co Londonderry man accused of a range of terrorist and firearms offences arising from a search at his home and outbuildings almost five years ago was acquitted on Friday.

However, Dermot Kenneth Burke was found guilty of having a shortened single-barrelled shotgun without a certificate and was handed a nine month sentence suspended for three years.

Burke, 52, of Main Street, Dungiven, went on trial earlier this week and denied a total of four charges.

Passing sentence at Belfast Crown Court, Judge Kevin Finnegan said Burke had “an undue interest in firearms and associated paraphernalia”.

He added: “Be careful what comes onto your property with your knowledge and don’t place yourself and your family at risk in the next three years.”

Judge Finnegan ordered the forfeiture and the destruction of the shotgun.