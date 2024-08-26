Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives from the PSNI Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of a woman in Londonderry have named the deceased as 65-year-old Montserrat Martorell Elias.

She was a Spaniard, who was living in Northern Ireland.

Her body, with multiple injuries, was found in the bedroom of a house in Harvey Street in the city centre in the early hours of Saturday following a fire.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

PSNI officers at the scene of the murder and fire

Initially, the PSNI said they were trying to identify her, and her age could be anywhere between her 40s to mid-60s.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “From our enquiries so far, we can tell you that the victim suffered a horrific attack and sustained multiple injuries.

“I am aware of online speculation which is extremely unhelpful and deeply distressing to Ms Elias’ family, and would ask people to refrain from engaging in this.

"We will investigate any posts online which could potentially prejudice judicial proceedings.

“Our detectives are working at full pace to establish exactly what happened. At this stage, we are keen to speak with a white man, aged in his 30s, who was seen in the area wearing a grey jacket with hood up, blue jeans, trainers and a light-coloured shirt between 1am and 2am.

“My thoughts at this time are first and foremost with Ms Elias’ family and friends in Spain, who are left trying to come to terms with their loss.