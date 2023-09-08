Watch more videos on Shots!

Police are attending the security alert in the Stewarts Terrace area of Rosemount in the west of the city.

Cordons are in place and the public is advised to avoid the area, if possible at this time.

Police said that Brooke Park Leisure Centre is being used as a rest centre for anyone whose home is evacuated.

The security alert is in the Stewart's Terrace area of Londonderry. Photo: Google

A further update will be provided in due course.

The incident comes the day after severe rioting in the Creggan area of the city which saw 16 injuries to PSNI officers.