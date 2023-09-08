Londonderry: PSNI evacuate homes due to security alert, a day after rioting in Creggan area
Police are attending the security alert in the Stewarts Terrace area of Rosemount in the west of the city.
Cordons are in place and the public is advised to avoid the area, if possible at this time.
Police said that Brooke Park Leisure Centre is being used as a rest centre for anyone whose home is evacuated.
A further update will be provided in due course.
The incident comes the day after severe rioting in the Creggan area of the city which saw 16 injuries to PSNI officers.
The trouble came after police seized guns, grenades and plastic explosives during searches in the Creggan area.