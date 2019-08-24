Lord Empey defends George Mitchell against Jeffrey Epstein allegations

Lord Empey has warned against believing unproven allegations against former US peace envoy George Mitchell regarding his involvement with American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, now 33, alleges that Epstein “instructed” her to have sex with Mr Mitchell when she was a minor.

Mr Mitchell has responded: “I have never met, spoken with or had any contact with Ms. Giuffre. In my contacts with Mr Epstein I never observed or suspected any inappropriate conduct with underage girls. I only learned of his actions when they were reported in the media related to his prosecution in Florida. We have had no further contact.”

The claims emerged after a US court unsealed 2,000 pages of documents relating to Epstein, while warning that the allegations in them were not proven. Epstein took his life recently while facing charges of sex trafficking underage girls.

Lord Empey, who knows Mr Mitchell, warned against “trial by media” in the case.

He noted that Carl Beech was jailed recently in England for false sex abuse allegations against high profile establishment figures.