‘Loss of our Fionntán devastating’ says family as PSNI hold man on suspicion of murdering the 18-year-old

Scanning the QR code above will take you to the PSNI’s dedicated webpage dealing with the murder.

The family of Fionntán McGarvey released this via the PSNI press office this evening:

“We are devastated to lose our beautiful son Fionntán but take comfort that his wish to donate his organs will provide other families with hope at our time of deep loss.

“The family is grateful for the many messages of sympathy and support we have received.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We would ask for privacy at this most difficult time.”

Mr died in hospital this morning following an incident 24 days earlier in the Finaghy Road North area of south Belfast.

A 21-year-old male was arrested this morning on suspicion of murder and is currently being questioned.

Detective Chief Inspector Raymond Phelan said: “We believe that Fionntán was assaulted outside licensed premises around 1am on Monday December 27.

“Police attended and Fionntán was brought to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

“Tragically, despite treatment, he died this morning.

“I know there was a large number of people in the area at the time and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or have any information to come forward.

“I am also appealing to anyone with mobile phone or dash-cam footage that could help with enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 184 of 27/12/21.

“Any footage can be uploaded onto the Major Incident Public Portal at: at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22R01-PO1

“A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

Scanning the QR code above will take you to the PSNI’s dedicated webpage dealing with the murder.

More from this reporter:

Click here – Wall of silence: Home Office suggests it is dangerous to tell public details about turning Carrickfergus hotel into base for foreign nationals

—— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.