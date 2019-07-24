Loud 'bang' heard at N.I. house - 'possibly a shotgun' say P.S.N.I. - two men spotted running from scene

The P.S.N.I. has launched an investigation after a gunshot was fired at a house on a densely populated Northern Ireland street on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred in north Belfast.

Spamount Street, Belfast. (Photo: Google Maps)

There was one man in the property at the time of the attack.

The man escaped injury.

"We received a report last night [Tuesday] at 10:55pm that a bang was heard at a house in the Spamount Street area, possibly a shotgun," said Detective Sergeant Corrigan.

"Police attended and established a shot had been fired at the property.

"Thankfully, a man, who was the only person in the house at the time, escaped injury.

"The man reported two males running off onto Edlingham Street, in the direction of Stratheden Street."

The P.S.N.I. issued a description of the two men.

"One is described as wearing a light grey hooded top and the other is described as wearing a darker coloured hooded top.



"Damage was caused to a window and to the inside of the property.



"This was a completely reckless attack and we are fortunate the occupant of the house, or indeed anyone else who may have been in the vicinity, wasn't injured."



Detective Sergeant Corrigan added: "We are working to establish a motive for the attack, and are appealing to anyone who was in the area around this time and saw any suspicious activity, including any persons or vehicles, to get in touch with detectives at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 2389 of 23/07/19."



Alternatively, information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.