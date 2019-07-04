‘Loud bang’: PSNI probe damage to cars and building

The PSNI are investigating damage to a building and cars in Cushendall after a ‘loud bang’ was reported on Wednesday night.

Inspector O’Brien said: “We received a report at approximately 11:10pm of what was described as ‘a loud bang’ in the Mill Street area of the village.

“Police attended the scene where damage had been caused to a door and its frame, part of a wall and to two cars parked in the vicinity.

“Mill Street car park remains cordoned off this morning as officers continue with enquiries.

“Properties on Bridge Street and Mill Street can only be accessed at this time via their front entrances.

“I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area last night, between 11pm and the time the incident was reported to us, and who saw or heard anything suspicious to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference number 2334 of 03/07/19.”

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.