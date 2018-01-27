Lough Neagh patrol boat destroyed in arson attack

Police officers are investigating an arson attack in the Anneter area of Cookstown during which a Lough Neagh patrol boat was completely destroyed.

The incident was reported to the PSNI shortly after 12:35am on Saturday morning (January 27).

Sergeant Hodge said: “It was reported that two people wearing balaclavas and gloves cut the moorings of the boat and set it on fire. As a result the boat was totally destroyed. This boat was a patrol boat owned by Lough Neagh Fishermen’s Co-operative used to enforce fishing licences and ensure nets used are legal and accountable. It therefore provided a service to the local community and as such I would ask for the public’s assistance with this investigation.”

Appealing for witnesses to come forward, Sgt Hodge added: “I would ask that anyone with information contact 101 quoting reference 55 27/01/2018. Or, alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”