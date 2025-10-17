Loughgall IRA inquest being revived: UK government 'siding with republicans and insulting security forces'

The UK government has been accused of “insulting” former members of the security forces by re-opening the inquest into the SAS’ Loughgall ambush.

UUP peer Lord Elliott made the comment after it was confirmed this week that the deaths of eight IRA men and one civilian in 1987 is among nine Troubles inquests which will definitely go ahead under the Labour government’s legacy plans.

TUV MP Jim Allister was likewise scathing, calling the confirmation “outrageous”, while DUP MP Carla Lockhart said the SAS had saved “many lives” by taking out the IRA unit involved.

Labour is currently in the process of rewriting government policy on how to deal with the Troubles, ripping up the Tories’ Legacy Act.

The Legacy Act had, among other things, ended Troubles inquests, amid Tory fears that they were focusing unduly on alleged wrongdoing by the state.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Northern Ireland secretary Hilary Benn announced that “nine inquests will be restored” and a remaining 24 will go into what he called a “sifting process” to decide if they should go ahead as inquests or instead be handed to the government’s new Legacy Commission for investigation.

Loughgall was one of the nine, Mr Benn said, and will proceed because its wheels were already in motion by the time the Legacy Act kicked in.

This was “because the Conservative Attorney General ordered a new inquest into Loughgall 10 years ago,” he said.

Back in March, the News Letter had reported that Mairead Kelly, sister of one of the dead IRA men Patrick Kelly, said she had been given “reassurance” by the government that the inquest was going ahead, though this wasn’t confirmed – until now.

The Loughgall ambush was the IRA’s single biggest loss of life, and occurred while an IRA team was attacking a police station with guns and a bomb.

In the ensuing melee, a civilian who had unwittingly strayed into the ambush, Anthony Hughes, was shot dead.

Lord Elliott, former UUP leader and MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, said reopening the inquest “is a demonstration of the UK government acting in support of Irish republicanism, and an insult to the former security forces who risked their lives”.

He went on to say: “I have spoken on at least two occasions to the current secretary of state on this matter and indicated my view that if he were to follow this path it would be seen as him showing favouritism and taking the side of Irish republicanism, and against the former security forces.

“We need to recall what happened on that May 1987 evening – an IRA unit launched an attack on the RUC base in the village of Loughgall.

"An IRA member drove a digger with a bomb in its bucket through the perimeter fence, while the rest of the unit arrived in a van and fired on the building.

"The bomb exploded and destroyed almost half of the base. Security forces returned fire and killed members of the IRA unit.”

He said the IRA’s intent had been “to murder as many people as possible”, adding: “And now the UK government is providing a further inquest, one having already taken place in 1995. This is a shameful UK government approach.”

North Antrim MP Mr Allister said: “The terrorist attack on the RUC station in Loughgall was intended to destroy the station and murder those inside using a bomb-laden digger and assault rifles.

"Those plans were thankfully thwarted by the SAS resulting in the deaths of all eight terrorists. Tragically, a civilian passing through the area was also killed during the incident.

“The events of that day were a legitimate response to a terrorist threat.

“It is outrageous that, decades later, the government would consider reopening investigations into such incidents.

“The focus should be on ensuring justice for the victims of terrorism and upholding the integrity of those who stood against it.

"Sadly this government has displayed no interest in that.”

And DUP Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said the resumption of the inquest “highlights the wider problem, even beyond those nine inquests that will be restored”.

She said: “The new inquisitorial mechanism will be adversarial in nature and will focus predominantly on the actions of the state.

"The vast majority of murders by terrorists will most likely receive only a fact-finding report.

"No doubt many lives were saved by the actions of the security forces at Loughgall.