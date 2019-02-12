Relatives of the men shot dead by the UVF at Loughinisland have held a number of protests demanding the truth about their loved ones' murders

Loughinisland: Bogus evidence breathed new life into drive for fresh investigation

Following a Loughinisland murder reconstruction, the claims of a mystery witness that sparked arrests and alarmed the bereaved were finally debunked, MARK RAINEY reports

In November 2009, a witness came forward with startling new claims that police began protecting the UVF killers almost immediately after the 1994 murders at The Heights bar in Loughinisland.

The evidence of a mystery witness was widely quoted, including in a booklet produced to commemorate the UVF atrocity
