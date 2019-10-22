Lucky escape for residents after firework attack in Ballyclare

Police have issued an appeal for information after a firework caused damage to a property in Ballyclare over the weekend.

Detailing the incident, which occurred in the Erskine Park area of the town, a PSNI spokesperson said: “There some members of society who are intent on using fireworks for nefarious, anti-social and downright dangerous activities.

Damage caused to the letter box after a firework exploded in it.

“Thankfully no one was hurt, but the residents could have easily been injured by the flying debris created when the firework exploded.

“I’m not sure why anyone would find this entertaining. It’s dangerous and stupid and the persons involved need to catch a grip.

“We have stepped up patrols in relation to fireworks and anti-social behaviour in the recent weeks and behaviour such as this will be dealt with in the strongest possible terms.

“If anyone has any information that could assist police in identifying the persons involved, please contact us on 101 and quote incident number 1517 of 20/10/19.”