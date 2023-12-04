Police remained tight-lipped throughout Monday on a murder investigation launched following an incident in Lurgan in the early hours of Sunday.

On Sunday police said they had arrested two women, aged 35 and 43, and a 31 year old man, on suspicion of murder, who were in custody assisting with police enquiries.

Edward Street in the town was closed off on Sunday afternoon while officers conducted further enquiries.

A police cordon covered a number of surrounding housing estates.

Forensics officers searched the scene of the murder investigation. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Police forensic officers erected a tent in a housing estate close to Edward Street and detectives were carrying out door-to-door inquiries.

A burnt out car was seen nearby and forensic officers also searched an apartment in the vicinity.

They also walked carefully along in lines to scour the area for evidence.

On Sunday police said they still had to identify the victim. They have not given any further information since.

A burnt out car at the scene of a murder investigation in Lurgan. Police said they were investigating a sudden death on Edward street in the town on Sunday morning. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives would ask anyone who was in the Edward Street or Francis Street areas between 2am and 5am on Sunday morning, and who noticed any suspicious activity or who may have captured dashcam footage which could assist with the investigation, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 370 03/12/23.”

Asked for fresh information on Monday, police said they would release more information when able.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart urged people not to engage in speculation on social media during the police investigation,

“It is unhelpful to have speculation in the initial stages of the investigation," she said.

Forensic officers at the scene of the murder investigation in Lurgan. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

“It is important that anyone who has information come forward and report it to the PSNI.”

Speaking on Monday afternoon DUP Alderman Stephen Moutray, who is from Lurgan, said he had not heard any updates from the PSNI about the investigation.

"There is certainly a lot of speculation going around the town about what exactly has happened but that is not always helpful," he told the News Letter.

"I just would appeal to people that they would leave the police to do their job and get on with the investigation into this tragedy.