It is understood the youth was with a large group of young people all wearing formal clothes.

They were outside a kebab shop in Lurgan when some of the boys appeared to bang on a nearby resident’s door.

The home owner opened his door and was immediately attacked and injured.

Police have launched a murder investigation in Magherafelt.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “On Friday night (early hours of Saturday 23rd October) at around 2.30am there was a large group of young people on the street outside and around Kyle’s Kebab Shop on William Street in Lurgan.

“These young people were all wearing formal clothes, dresses and suits etc.

“Several of these boys in the group appeared to bang on a nearby residents door.

“One of them then waited for the home owner to open his door before immediately attacking him.

“The man suffered injuries as a result.

“The attacker was in his late teens or early twenties; wearing a three-piece grey suit and tie, with short fair hair.

“The group reportedly travelled down Victoria Street afterwards.

“Police are actively investigating this incident and would urge any of the many young people who were there to get in contact.

“Anyone with any information, please contact on 101 with reference 268 of the 23rd October 2021.”

