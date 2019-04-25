Lyra McKee: Charity puts up £10,000 reward for information leading to murder conviction

An independent charity is offering up to £10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the conviction of those responsible for the murder of journalist, Lyra McKee.

The £10,000 reward has been put forward by charity, Crimestoppers.

Lyra McKee was killed by a masked gunman who opened fire on the P.S.N.I. in Londonderry last week. (Photo: Pacemaker)

Ms. McKee was shot dead by a masked gunman during a riot in Londonderry last week.

The 29 year-old journalist was laid to rest after a funeral service in St. Anne's Cathedral in Belfast on Wednesday afternoon.

P.S.N.I. Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy is leading the murder investigation into Ms. McKee's death and said the reward might increase the chances of getting "justice for Lyra".

“Lyra tragically lost her life when bullets were fired indiscriminately into the community in Creggan," said D.S. Murphy.

"It was a senseless murder of a gifted young woman and Lyra’s family and loved ones have been left devastated by their loss."

D.S. Murphy added: “I want to find the people who murdered Lyra and the information that can help us bring Lyra’s killer to justice lies within the local community.

"People saw the gunman – people know who is responsible. I’m asking them to come forward and help us.

“We have received widespread public support to date and if this reward further encourages some individuals to come forward, this may help assist us in our efforts to get some justice for Lyra and her loved ones.”

In order to qualify for the award the information must be passed to Crimestoppers’ 0800 555 111 number or via the untraceable anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org