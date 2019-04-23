Lyra McKee killing: Woman, 57, arrested in connection with journalist's murder

Detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee have arrested a 57-year-old woman.

According to the PSNI, the woman was detained by Major Investigation Team detectives under the Terrorism Act.

She has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot in the head during serious public disorder in the Creggan area of Londonderry on Thursday night.

She had been standing behind police lines observing the rioting when she was fatally wounded.

The New IRA has admitted responsibility for the killing.

Ms McKee's funeral is due to take place in Belfast tomorrow.