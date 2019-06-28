Lyra McKee murder detectives ‘made aware’ of suspected firearm seizure in Londonderry

Detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee have been made aware of the seizure of a suspected firearm and ammunition during an operation in Derry on Thursday, police have confirmed.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch recovered the suspected firearm and ammunition during search operations in the city yesterday.

Lyra McKee at a public event in Londonderry a number of years ago

A PSNI spokesman said on Thursday night: “The searches connected with dissident Republican activity have now concluded and the recovered items will be subject to a forensic examination.”

He added: Detectives investigating the murder of Lyra McKee have been made aware of today’s seizure.

Lyra McKee (29) was among a group of people standing near a police vehicle when she was shot after a masked gunman opened fire during rioting in the Fanad Drive area of Creggan, Londonderry, on the night of Thursday, April 18