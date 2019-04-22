Lyra McKee murder: Witnesses 'scared', say PSNI

The PSNI detective leading the murder investigation into the death of Lyra McKee has promised to work “sensitively” with witnesses too “scared” to come forward.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said over 140 people have come forward so far with messages and mobile phone footage but stressed the need for people to “come forward and have a conversation.” He added: “I know there are people in the community who have information but feel they can’t come forward to us, who feel scared. We have sought prosecutorial advice from the Public Prosecution Service, and I want to reassure you that we will work with you sensitively and give you all the support we can.”

Meanwhile, up to 200 members and supporters of Saoradh took part in an Easter Monday commemoration march in west Belfast. A similar march that was to be held in Londonderry yesterday was called off following the murder of Miss McKee. The group’s national chairman Brian Kenna called for the New IRA to apologise for the murder during a speech he delivered at Milltown Cemetery. It came after Irish premier Leo Varadkar condemned a Saoradh parade at Dublin’s O’Connell Street on Saturday, stating it was “beneath contempt”.

Two men arrested in connection with the murder of Lyra McKee, aged 18 and 19, have been released without charge.

Ms McKee’s funeral will held at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast at 1pm on Wednesday. On Facebook, her partner Sara Canning said it would be a “celebration of her life” and encouraged those attending to wear Harry Potter and Marvel related items.