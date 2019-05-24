Lyra McKee murder: Woman says reputation tarnished after PSNI raid that sparked riot

A woman has said her reputation has been tarnished after her home was searched by more than a dozen police officers on the night 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee was killed in Londonderry.

The PSNI raid in the Creggan area of Londonderry on April 18 sparked serious rioting.

Lyra McKee was murdered while observing the disorder that had broken out.

Police had been looking for materials relating to dissident republican activity during the search.

But Anne McGowan, a 57-year-old woman whose house was subject to the PSNI raid, said she was wrongly targeted by police and her reputation has been tarnished.

Speaking to the BBC, Ms McGowan said she doesn’t know why her home was searched.

“I honestly don’t know,” she told the broadcaster. “I have been asked that so many times.”

She continued: “It is not worth going out the door at times, because people are asking you and looking at you, like you are telling lies, that you know something and are not saying it.

“And it’s not like that at all.

“I am not involved in anything. I don’t go anywhere. I keep myself to myself.”

She added: “It is shameful to be accused of something you did not do.”

Ms McGowan told the BBC nothing was taken from the house.

Police said the search was carried out amid fears of imminent attacks by dissident republicans.

The PSNI said all its searches are carried out after an evaluation of “wider community safety”.

Crime Operations Assistant Chief Constable, Barbara Gray told the BBC: “Before we carry out searches, we will carefully assess information available to us and apply for a search warrant to be granted.

“The impact that police presence has in an area will always be balanced against the purpose of the search and wider community safety.”

The assistant chief constable added: “The PSNI priority will always be to protect communities and keep people safe from harm.”