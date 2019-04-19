Lyra McKee shot dead during riot - P.S.N.I. treating killing as 'terrorist incident'

A 29 year-old woman who was shot dead during a riot in a Northern Ireland housing estate on Thursday evening has been named.

Lyra McKee, 29, was a well known investigative journalist and had recently moved to Derry from Belfast.

The incident occurred in the Creggan estate in Londonderry.

P.S.N.I. Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said: “Sadly I can confirm that following shots being fired tonight in Creggan, a 29 year old woman has been killed.

"We are treating this as a terrorist incident and we have launched a murder enquiry.”

Investigative journalist, Lyra McKee.