Lyra McKee: Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn to attend funeral of 'New I.R.A.' murder victim

The Prime Minister, Theresa May and Labour party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, are due to attend the funeral of murdered journalist, Lyra McKee, in Belfast on Wednesday.

Ms. McKee, 29, was shot dead during a riot in the Creggan estate last week.

From left to right, Prime Minister, Theresa May, murdered journalist, Lyra McKee and Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn.

The 'New I.R.A.' claimed responsibility for the killing through dissident and unregistered political group, Saoradh.

Ms. McKee's funeral will take place in St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast at 1pm and will be led by Dean of St Anne's Stephen Forde and Catholic priest, Fr Martin Magill.