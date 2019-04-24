Lyra McKee: Twitter suspends Saoradh account

Twitter has suspended an account belonging to a group regarded as the political wing of the 'New I.R.A.' who claimed they had "accidentally" killed journalist, Lyra McKee, last week.

Saoradh published a statement from a group known as the 'New I.R.A.' last week in which they claimed responsibility for killing Ms. McKee while she reported on a riot in the Creggan estate.

A screenshot of the suspended account on Twitter.

Ms. McKee, 29, had been reporting on social media about the riot when she was fatally injured when a masked gunman opened fire on an armoured P.S.N.I. vehicle.

"A republican volunteer attempted to defend people from the PSNI/RUC," the statement read on the Saoradh website last week.

"Tragically a young journalist covering the events, Lyra McKee, was killed accidentally while standing behind armed Crown Force personnel and armoured vehicles.

"The blame for last night lies squarely at the feet of the British Crown Forces, who sought to grab headlines and engineered confrontation with the community."

A group known as the 'New I.R.A.' claimed responsibility for the journalist's killing and issued an apology to her family and friends on Tuesday.

Ms. Kee's funeral will take place in Belfast later on Wednesday.