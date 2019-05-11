Lyra McKee: Two men charged with rioting offences

Two men are due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court today (Saturday) charged with rioting offences on the night the 29-year-old journalist was killed in the city last month

They were among four people arrested on Thursday by police investigating the events in Creggan on April 18. A 51-year-old man has been charged with riot, petrol bomb offences and arson of a hijacked vehicle. A 38-year-old has been charged with riot, petrol bomb offences and the arson and hijacking of a tipper truck. Two teenagers aged 15 and 18 also arrested have both been released without charge.