M1 is closed in both directions following 'serious collision' - and motorway is likely to be closed for some time, say police

By Roderick McMurray
Published 28th Jul 2024, 08:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The M1 motorway has been closed in both directions following a ‘serious collision’.

In a statement this morning, the PSNI said: “The M1 has been closed in both directions.

"City-bound traffic is being diverted at junction 6 (Saintfield Road) and Lisburn bound traffic at between junction 3 (Blacks Road) following a serious collision reported just before 7am this morning.

"The M1 is likely to be closed for some time and motorists are advised to take an alternative route.”