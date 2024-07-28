M1 is closed in both directions following 'serious collision' - and motorway is likely to be closed for some time, say police
The M1 motorway has been closed in both directions following a ‘serious collision’.
In a statement this morning, the PSNI said: “The M1 has been closed in both directions.
"City-bound traffic is being diverted at junction 6 (Saintfield Road) and Lisburn bound traffic at between junction 3 (Blacks Road) following a serious collision reported just before 7am this morning.
"The M1 is likely to be closed for some time and motorists are advised to take an alternative route.”