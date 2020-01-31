Major terrorist arsenal recovered from Lagan after Belfast security alert

A major haul of improvised terrorist weaponry, including 28 pipe bombs, has been recovered by police following a security alert near Belfast’s Queen Elizabeth Bridge.

The discovery of the arsenal in a hold-all bag around 4pm on Thursday led to road closures and major rushhour disruption around the city.

Component parts for coffee-jar bombs and an improvised grenade launcher were also found.

A senior detective described the devices as “potentially”.

Detective Chief Superintendent Raymond Murray said: “While the objects are undergoing further examination, what I can say today is we believe a significant munitions find has been uncovered.

“This includes what is believed to be 28 pipe bombs, one Under Vehicle Improvised Explosive Device, component parts for use in coffee-jar bombs, two improvised grenades, component parts for an improvised grenade launcher and an improvised smoke grenade.

“These potentially lethal weapons were designed to kill, or seriously injure, their targets, which include police officers and members of the public.

“History tells us that they would be used recklessly and indiscriminately, with little regard as to who would be the final victim.”

DCS Murray said the PSNI investigation is at an early stage, and that officers were working to establish how and when the munitions were dumped in the river.

“Thankfully, they did not reach their destinations or targets, and have been taken out of circulation,” he said.